Violent clashes, schools shut: Why are students protesting across France?

Thousands of students have blocked high schools across France in a protest movement rattling President Emmanuel Macron’s government in recent days to protest the state of education, triggering violent clashes and riots with police. The Paris police chief has said that student protests have spread across the country and are now “out of control”.

Since the protests began last week, dozens of people have been wounded, and nearly 5,000 have been arrested, officials said, adding that most of those held are minors. According to spokesperson for France’s national police Agathe Foucault, more than 600 police officers have also been injured.

Riot police clash with students as teachers join protests

The riot police clashed with high school students on Friday, and the unions in the country called for teachers to strike as the administration struggled to contain the violent protests being held over classroom conditions and funding in the education sector, Reuters reported. Property damage from the protests is estimated at tens of millions of euros.