Violent clashes, schools shut: Why are students protesting across France?

Thousands of students have blocked high schools across France in a protest movement rattling President Emmanuel Macron’s government in recent days to protest the state of education, triggering violent clashes and riots with police. The Paris police chief has said that student protests have spread across the country and are now “out of control”.
Since the protests began last week, dozens of people have been wounded, and nearly 5,000 have been arrested, officials said, adding that most of those held are minors. According to spokesperson for France’s national police Agathe Foucault, more than 600 police officers have also been injured.
Riot police clash with students as teachers join protests
The riot police clashed with high school students on Friday, and the unions in the country called for teachers to strike as the administration struggled to contain the violent protests being held over classroom conditions and funding in the education sector, Reuters reported. Property damage from the protests is estimated at tens of millions of euros.
Over 400 schools closed as protests disrupt education
Because of massive protests, one-third of France’s nearly 3,700 high schools were closed or disrupted on Thursday, while more than 400 schools were closed on Friday, France education minister Édouard Geffray said, the New York Times reported. To extend solidarity with protesters, the teachers’ union and some political figures have joined the movement.
Macron government condemns ‘urban violence’
The French government has said that some of the demands raised by the students are legitimate but condemned “urban violence” and accused France Unbowed, a far-left party, of endorsing the protest movement. However, the party has rejected the allegations. In an open letter published on X, Paris police chief Patrice Faure said that those who launched the demonstration no longer controlled it, and called on protesting students to abandon school blockades and unrest in favour of peaceful forms of protest.
Saying that parents also have a responsibility to keep their children away from the influence of “professional rioters”, Faure said, “It is time to return to peaceful forms of action.” This comes as the student union is planning to return to the barricades for a national day of demonstrations on Tuesday.
Why are French students protesting?
Enlisting some of the reasons behind the student demonstrations across France, a student union which is part of the movement’s main organisers said:
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Overcrowded classrooms
Crumbling infrastructure
Overloaded schedules
Unfunded schools
Shortage of teachers and staff
‘Education is a right, not a privilege’: Protest slogans
Some of the placards held by the students during the demonstration read: “Too many inequalities, we’re disgusted”, “Education is a right, not a privilege”, “We’re not poorly educated, we’re just not listened to”, and “Sorry to bother, it’s for our future.”
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