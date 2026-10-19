Why are students protesting in France? Key issues explained

France is reeling from student-led anti-government demonstrations that have erupted across the country, with high school students clashing with police personnel in violent protests, demanding better conditions in schools and for the government to address the staffing shortage.

This comes after more than 2,400 people were arrested across the country, and French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu instructed prefects to impose “very limited” and “localised” curfews in cities to prevent more rioting and looting.