Why are students protesting in France? Key issues explained

France is reeling from student-led anti-government demonstrations that have erupted across the country, with high school students clashing with police personnel in violent protests, demanding better conditions in schools and for the government to address the staffing shortage.
This comes after more than 2,400 people were arrested across the country, and French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu instructed prefects to impose “very limited” and “localised” curfews in cities to prevent more rioting and looting.
The protests have led to a potential magnification of the social and financial crisis in France, which is the second-largest economy in the European Union. The demonstrations also come six months ahead of presidential elections in France, causing a major headache for President Emmanuel Macron.
France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez offered to resign on Sunday following violent clashes, but Macron asked the minister to stay to respond to any emergency.
- 01
Why are students protesting in France?
The protests began in September in a high school in the Paris region, which soon trickled into a nationwide movement as students expressed growing frustration with the conditions of their schools.
Among the reasons pointed out by student-led demonstrators are:
- Overcrowded classrooms
- Crumbling infrastructure
- Overloaded schedules
- Underfunding in schools
- Shortage of teachers and staff
- Complete overhaul of government-run admissions platforms for higher education and universities
The students’ anger was aggravated after police launched a crackdown against the protesters. A New York Times report stated that prosecutors and a police watchdog are jointly probing at least 34 cases of alleged police misconduct. More than 1,000 police officers, students, and school staff have been reported injured.
- 02
Why did other groups join student protests?
Apart from student-led organisations, labour unions and other campaigning groups joined the demonstrations in Paris and across the country and held bigger rallies in order to express their solidarity with the students and to highlight a broader range of issues against the Macron-led government, according to reports.
The NYT report added that some protesters who joined student demonstrations were irritated with the high cost of living and rising energy prices, partly due to the US-Iran war. French farmers, who also extended their support to student protests, have joined in, angry over agricultural costs.
The French government is also facing a pushback from left-wing parties that have reportedly seized the protests as a wider expression of discontent against President Macron, who is nearing the end of his second term in office. France’s Constitution limits presidents to two terms.
- 03
What disruptions have the protests caused?
Since the protests began last month, hundreds of schools have been blocked, with at least 24 of them set on fire or damaged, according to the government. Most of the protests have been peaceful, but rioters vandalised nearly 1,500 shops and many symbols of the French state.
In central France’s Limoges, an arson attack largely destroyed the town hall. In the second-largest city, Marseille, masked protesters smashed through a government building and toppled a bust of Marianne, a symbol of the Republic, NYT report stated.