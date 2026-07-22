France bans social media for under-15s: When it starts, who it affects, how it will work

France will soon become the first country in the European Union to ban children under 15 from using social media platforms. The French Parliament has approved a legislation to effect the same. President Emmanuel Macron, who is serving his final term said he wants the new rules to come into force by September.

In December last year, Australia became the first country to require major platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat to remove accounts belonging to users under 16 or face significant financial penalties.

After the proposal was passed by the Parliament, Macron posted on X: “I had committed to it, and now it’s been voted on: social media will be banned for those under 15 starting back-to-school. Thanks to the parliamentarians. It’s up to the Constitutional Council to rule, then on to action to make this measure concrete and protect our children online.”