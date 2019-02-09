Toggle Menu
France: Scuffles at Paris yellow vest protests on 13th weekendhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/france-scuffles-at-paris-yellow-vest-protests-on-13th-weekend-5576483/

France: Scuffles at Paris yellow vest protests on 13th weekend

President Emmanuel Macron -the target of many demonstrators' anger -seems to be clawing back support as he tries to quell the movement with a national political debate. Recent polls show Macron's approval ratings rising.

Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. (Reuters)
Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the “yellow vests” movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. (Reuters)

Scuffles have broken out between French yellow vest protesters and police in a 13th consecutive weekend of demonstrations. Police fired tear gas in Paris to disperse demonstrators near the Champs-Elysees avenue on Saturday afternoon as scuffles broke out.

The protest in the French capital has passed the National Assembly and will end up near the Eiffel Tower. The yellow vest activists, who have brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets over the past three months, are now trying to achieve electoral success but the movement is politically divided and has no appointed leader.
President Emmanuel Macron _ the target of many demonstrators’ anger _ seems to be clawing back support as he tries to quell the movement with a national political debate. Recent polls show Macron’s approval ratings rising.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SDF will attack IS Syria enclave once civilians out: official
2 Losing climate change race a 'disaster for Africa': United Nations
3 Turkey President Erdogan attends funeral, visits building collapse site in Istanbul