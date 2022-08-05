France to relax cropland rules to boost production during Ukraine war

0 Comment(s) *
France will relax rules regarding crop rotation and fallow land next year to help boost production amid the war in Ukraine that has strained global food markets, the French farm ministry said on Friday.
France, the European Union’s biggest agricultural producer, is making use of exemptions to EU farm policy rules approved by the European Commission, the ministry said in a statement.
