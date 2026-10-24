France deploys 70,000 officers as police fire tear gas at fresh protests over living costs

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Lyon as France deployed up to 70,000 officers ahead of fresh demonstrations over living costs and school conditions. Shopkeepers boarded up storefronts and major Paris museums closed amid fears of renewed violence.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 05:48 PM IST
A protester holds a French flag during an authorised demonstration organised by labour unions in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement joined by French high school and university students against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in France, October 24, 2026. (REUTERS)A protester holds a French flag during an authorised demonstration organised by labour unions in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement joined by French high school and university students against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in France, October 24, 2026. (REUTERS)
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French police fired tear gas at protesters in the southeastern city of Lyon on Saturday as authorities deployed up to 70,000 officers nationwide to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s looting and street violence during fresh demonstrations over the cost of living and school conditions.

News agency AFP reported that its journalist saw police fire tear gas to disperse around 150 protesters near Lyon’s city centre, where demonstrations had been banned, after they briefly tried to block a road.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said up to 70,000 officers would be deployed across France, backed by helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons, another news agency, Associated Press reported. Nuñez had warned that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media.

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“We will not tolerate any unrest,” Nuñez said on Friday.

 

Shops board up, museums close

Authorities and shopkeepers prepared for possible renewed violence as demonstrations were planned across France. Near Paris’s Bastille neighbourhood, a clothing store had removed its merchandise from shelves ahead of the demonstrations, while a nearby restaurant was boarded up with signs insisting it was “still open”, according to the supplied AFP report. Many other retailers in the capital also covered their windows with wooden boards.

 
 

EXPRESS INFOGENIE · FRANCE

Why France Is Protesting

What began as a school blockade near Paris in September has grown into nationwide protests over schools, universities and the cost of living, months before a presidential election.

                       
Sept 17 first blockades, at high schools in Créteil
250,000 marched on Oct 6, per the Interior Ministry
6,000+ arrests by early October, most of them minors
70,000 security personnel deployed on Oct 24
1

CLASSROOMS

School conditions

Students and teachers point to staff shortages, overcrowded classes of sometimes more than 40, and dilapidated buildings.

Public secondary teaching hours, 2024–25

                                                                                                    
 Taught  Not taught: nearly 1 in 10

One Paris teacher described classrooms reaching 35–40°C during this year’s heatwave.

Education ministry, via TIME; Al Jazeera
2

HIGHER EDUCATION

University access

Student organisations and unions want 250,000 more university places and an overhaul of Parcoursup, the national admissions platform.

250,000 extra places demanded · each block = 25,000

          
€10bn more for education More permanent teachers €1.5bn school repair plan

Higher education minister Philippe Baptiste calls scrapping Parcoursup “pure demagogy” but says he is open to “profound changes”.

Al Jazeera
3

HOUSEHOLD BUDGETS

Cost of living

Nationwide marches on Saturday, organised by groups including labour unions, targeted the high cost of living. Protesters accuse the government of ignoring public anger.

Energy 
Groceries 
Fuel 
Housing 

Anger centres on energy, fuel and housing costs and falling purchasing power.

AFP, via Dawn; RTÉ
4

THE UNIONS

Budget cuts and public services

Teachers’ and labour unions have joined the students. France’s main unions have called a nationwide cross-sector strike over cost-cutting in the 2027 budget, amid strain on public services such as schools and hospitals.

NOV5

Cross-sector strike day called by the main unions. The CGT, the largest, urged its members to join Saturday’s marches peacefully.

RTÉ; Life in Rural France
5

THE 2027 RACE

Political tensions

The protests come months before France’s presidential election, with the first round due next April. This weekend Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is in Orléans, launching her campaign, as thousands of counter-protesters march against her and Macron.

First-round voting intention, per recent polls

Marine Le Pen 34–38%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon 16%
Gabriel Attal 15%
Édouard Philippe 15%
Raphaël Glucksmann 13%

Macron, who cannot run again, has no parliamentary majority, making big reforms hard.

AFP, via Dawn; RTÉ (poll figures); Al Jazeera
THE GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE SO FAR
3,000 extra substitute teachers
+€1.1bn for education in the 2027 budget
5-point plan, which students called insufficient

Macron was due to meet high school student representatives on Friday, his first talks with them. Students say they want “promises backed by results”.

 

Sources: TIME; Al Jazeera; AFP, via Dawn; RTÉ; Life in Rural France. Figures from the French Interior and Justice ministries as reported.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

AP reported that shopkeepers had been boarding up storefronts across Paris. Near the Saint-Lazare train station, Akram Ahmed, a 34-year-old contractor, was boarding up an optician’s shop.

“I got the call last night,” he said. “The owner seemed desperate. He said I was saving his life.”

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Major Paris museums, including the Louvre, the Orsay Museum, the Picasso Museum and the Grand Palais, were closed on Saturday, AP reported. Art Basel Paris, which opened to the public on Friday, cancelled its weekend programme amid fears of unrest.

Police also changed the planned Paris march route, replacing the proposed Bastille-to-Nation route with one between Porte d’Italie and Porte de Vincennes, AP reported. At Bastille, the original starting point, police used a megaphone to tell people to leave or face a 135-euro fine.

Some rallies, including in Lyon, Nice and Montpellier, had been banned by local authorities. Trade unions criticised the restrictions, saying they violated the right to freedom of expression protected by the constitution.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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