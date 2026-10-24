France deploys 70,000 officers as police fire tear gas at fresh protests over living costs

French police fired tear gas at protesters in the southeastern city of Lyon on Saturday as authorities deployed up to 70,000 officers nationwide to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s looting and street violence during fresh demonstrations over the cost of living and school conditions.
News agency AFP reported that its journalist saw police fire tear gas to disperse around 150 protesters near Lyon’s city centre, where demonstrations had been banned, after they briefly tried to block a road.
Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said up to 70,000 officers would be deployed across France, backed by helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons, another news agency, Associated Press reported. Nuñez had warned that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media.
“We will not tolerate any unrest,” Nuñez said on Friday.
Shops board up, museums close
Authorities and shopkeepers prepared for possible renewed violence as demonstrations were planned across France. Near Paris’s Bastille neighbourhood, a clothing store had removed its merchandise from shelves ahead of the demonstrations, while a nearby restaurant was boarded up with signs insisting it was “still open”, according to the supplied AFP report. Many other retailers in the capital also covered their windows with wooden boards.
EXPRESS INFOGENIE · FRANCE
Why France Is Protesting
What began as a school blockade near Paris in September has grown into nationwide protests over schools, universities and the cost of living, months before a presidential election.
Sept 17 first blockades, at high schools in Créteil
250,000 marched on Oct 6, per the Interior Ministry
6,000+ arrests by early October, most of them minors
70,000 security personnel deployed on Oct 24
1
CLASSROOMS
School conditions
Students and teachers point to staff shortages, overcrowded classes of sometimes more than 40, and dilapidated buildings.
Public secondary teaching hours, 2024–25
Taught Not taught: nearly 1 in 10
One Paris teacher described classrooms reaching 35–40°C during this year’s heatwave.
Education ministry, via TIME; Al Jazeera
2
HIGHER EDUCATION
University access
Student organisations and unions want 250,000 more university places and an overhaul of Parcoursup, the national admissions platform.
250,000 extra places demanded · each block = 25,000
€10bn more for education More permanent teachers €1.5bn school repair plan
Higher education minister Philippe Baptiste calls scrapping Parcoursup “pure demagogy” but says he is open to “profound changes”.
Al Jazeera
3
HOUSEHOLD BUDGETS
Cost of living
4
THE UNIONS
Budget cuts and public services
Teachers’ and labour unions have joined the students. France’s main unions have called a nationwide cross-sector strike over cost-cutting in the 2027 budget, amid strain on public services such as schools and hospitals.
RTÉ; Life in Rural France
NOV5
Cross-sector strike day called by the main unions. The CGT, the largest, urged its members to join Saturday’s marches peacefully.
5
THE 2027 RACE
Political tensions
The protests come months before France’s presidential election, with the first round due next April. This weekend Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is in Orléans, launching her campaign, as thousands of counter-protesters march against her and Macron.
First-round voting intention, per recent polls
Marine Le Pen
34–38%
Jean-Luc Mélenchon
16%
Gabriel Attal
15%
Édouard Philippe
15%
Raphaël Glucksmann
13%
AFP, via Dawn; RTÉ (poll figures); Al Jazeera
Macron, who cannot run again, has no parliamentary majority, making big reforms hard.
THE GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE SO FAR
3,000 extra substitute teachers
+€1.1bn for education in the 2027 budget
5-point plan, which students called insufficient
Macron was due to meet high school student representatives on Friday, his first talks with them. Students say they want “promises backed by results”.
Sources: TIME; Al Jazeera; AFP, via Dawn; RTÉ; Life in Rural France. Figures from the French Interior and Justice ministries as reported.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
AP reported that shopkeepers had been boarding up storefronts across Paris. Near the Saint-Lazare train station, Akram Ahmed, a 34-year-old contractor, was boarding up an optician’s shop.
“I got the call last night,” he said. “The owner seemed desperate. He said I was saving his life.”
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Major Paris museums, including the Louvre, the Orsay Museum, the Picasso Museum and the Grand Palais, were closed on Saturday, AP reported. Art Basel Paris, which opened to the public on Friday, cancelled its weekend programme amid fears of unrest.
Police also changed the planned Paris march route, replacing the proposed Bastille-to-Nation route with one between Porte d’Italie and Porte de Vincennes, AP reported. At Bastille, the original starting point, police used a megaphone to tell people to leave or face a 135-euro fine.
Some rallies, including in Lyon, Nice and Montpellier, had been banned by local authorities. Trade unions criticised the restrictions, saying they violated the right to freedom of expression protected by the constitution.