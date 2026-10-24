France deploys 70,000 officers as police fire tear gas at fresh protests over living costs

French police fired tear gas at protesters in the southeastern city of Lyon on Saturday as authorities deployed up to 70,000 officers nationwide to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s looting and street violence during fresh demonstrations over the cost of living and school conditions.

News agency AFP reported that its journalist saw police fire tear gas to disperse around 150 protesters near Lyon’s city centre, where demonstrations had been banned, after they briefly tried to block a road.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said up to 70,000 officers would be deployed across France, backed by helicopters, armoured vehicles and water cannons, another news agency, Associated Press reported. Nuñez had warned that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media.