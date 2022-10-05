scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

France: Oscar winners cut off their hair for Iran protesters

The protests were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Oscar-winning actors Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted in support of protesters in Iran. (Instagram/soutienfemmesiran)

Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran.

“For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large handful of hair off the top of her head with a pair of scissors, before brandishing it in front of the camera.

The video, hashtagged HairForFreedom, comes with Iran engulfed by anti-government protests.

They were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Some of the Iranian demonstrators have publicly hacked off locks of hair at the protests, and the gesture has spread.

Images of women elsewhere cutting their hair to show solidarity with Iranian women have gone viral — from Turkish singer Melek Mosso on stage last week, to women in Lebanon and Syria, to Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlanion in the halls of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

A museum in Rome is collecting locks of hair to present to the Iranian Embassy.

Also Read |Iran president says Mahsa Amini’s death is ‘tragic incident’, but ‘chaos’ unacceptable

“For women to cut their hair in Iran is a form of protest … a symbol to stand against the mandatory hijab,” said Dorna Javan, an Iranian political scientist based in France and specialised in Iran.

Advertisement

Such a visual gesture is a way for women across the world to rally around the Iranian women’s plight, she added.

The video of Cotillard, Binoche and dozens of other women cutting off locks of their hair was released on an Instagram account, “soutienfemmesiran” — which translates as “support women in Iran.”

“These women, these men are asking for our support. Their courage and their dignity obliges us,” said a post with the video.

Advertisement

“We have decided to respond to the appeal made to us by cutting — us too — some of these locks.” Some of the other women who took part included actors Charlotte Rampling and Charlotte Gainsbourg, who was also filmed cutting off a lock of hair from the head of her mother, singer Jane Birkin.

This highly symbolic gesture also echoes Iranian history and folklore in which for women to chop their hair is a sign of protest.

Don't Miss |Iran’s supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

The Shahnameh (“The Book of Kings”), a national epic of Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan written by the Persian poet Ferdowsi between 977 and 1010 A.D., refers to a princess chopping her hair to protest against the death of her husband seen as unfair.

“Women cutting their hair is an ancient Persian tradition also found in the Shahnameh, when the fury is stronger than the power of the oppressor,” tweeted Shara Atashi, an Iranian writer based in Wales.

Researcher Javan described it as a “benevolent gesture,” and called for more robust political action from the international community to support Iranian protesters.

Advertisement

“We can’t reduce the fight of Iranian women for their rights — which dates back to the second half of the 19th century — to the gesture of cutting their hair,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

“But these viral videos are a way to give an international impact to their fight.”

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 10:09:26 pm
Next Story

Out the door of Raj Bhavan, Satya Pal Malik declares support for Jayant, Akhilesh

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement