France denies report that it could give up UN Security Council seat

France on Wednesday flatly denied a report published on Wednesday in Britain’s Daily Telegraph saying President Emmanuel Macron was willing to give up France’s permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council in exchange for the formation of a European Union army.
“No, France has not offered to leave its seat on the United Nations’ Security Council. It belongs to France and it will remain so,” the presidency said on its Twitter account.
