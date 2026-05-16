France lets unaffected passengers disembark after norovirus outbreak on cruise ship

The British cruise ship Ambition is pictured, as French authorities have ordered 1,700 passengers and crew to stay on board due to a gastrointestinal illness outbreak, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP)

French authorities have allowed passengers unaffected by a gastrointestinal illness outbreak aboard British cruise ship The Ambition to disembark in the port city of Bordeaux after tests confirmed the infection was caused by norovirus, a highly contagious stomach bug.

More than 1,700 passengers and crew were initially ordered to remain onboard after the outbreak surfaced during the vessel’s 14-night cruise from Belfast and Liverpool, with scheduled stops across northern Spain and France’s Atlantic coast. Authorities, however, eased restrictions late Wednesday for passengers not showing symptoms, Associated Press reported.

The ship, operated by Ambassador Cruise Line, was carrying 1,187 guests and 514 crew members. French authorities said isolation guidelines would remain in place for affected passengers, along with “reinforced preventative measures and hygiene protocols on board”, according to BBC.