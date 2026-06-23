18 dead in France as record heatwave grips Europe

People swim at a lido in London, as a heatwave is forecast to develop in the coming days, Friday, June 19, 2026. (AP Photo)

At least 18 people, including two children, have died in France as a heatwave over Europe pushed temperatures to record highs in several cities on Monday.

The temperature in Bordeaux soared to 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking last August’s record while Poitiers saw temperature reaching 41.2 degrees Celcius, moving beyond a previous high set in 1947.

As schools in France remained shut or ran with modified timetables, weather forecasters in Britain predicted the temperatures could beat records for June this week.

How 18 people died amid heatwave conditions in France

Two children, aged 2 and 4 years, died in their family car, which had turned extremely hot under the heatwave conditions in southeast France. The firts responders could not revive them after they were found unconscious in the vehicle.