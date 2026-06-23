18 dead in France as record heatwave grips Europe

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At least 18 people, including two children, have died in France as a heatwave over Europe pushed temperatures to record highs in several cities on Monday.
The temperature in Bordeaux soared to 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 degrees Fahrenheit), breaking last August’s record while Poitiers saw temperature reaching 41.2 degrees Celcius, moving beyond a previous high set in 1947.
As schools in France remained shut or ran with modified timetables, weather forecasters in Britain predicted the temperatures could beat records for June this week.
Two children, aged 2 and 4 years, died in their family car, which had turned extremely hot under the heatwave conditions in southeast France. The firts responders could not revive them after they were found unconscious in the vehicle.
Three senior people, aged between 80 and 95, died over the weekend in the Bordeaux region after suffering from health issues triggered by the heatwave, a French government official told France TV late.
Meanwhile, 13 more people were reported to have drowned from Sunday to Monday as they attempted to take a swim to cool off. Following this, the French Civil Safety service advised people to swim only at places that are under supervision. Drowning deaths increased by 172% during the summer in France last year.
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