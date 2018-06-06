France, Germany, Britain formally request exemptions from US sanctions on Iran

The three countries and EU requested US to make European businesses an exception from “extraterritorial American sanctions” which, is carrying legitimate trade in Iran, said French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. (Source: Reuters) The three countries and EU requested US to make European businesses an exception from “extraterritorial American sanctions” which, is carrying legitimate trade in Iran, said French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. (Source: Reuters)

European nations, including France, Britain, Germany and the EU, sent a joint official request to the United States of America for their companies to be exempted from punitive measures from fresh sanctions imposed on Iran.

“As allies, we expect that the United States will refrain from taking action to harm Europe’s security interests,” said the letter to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reported AFP.

The three countries and EU requested US to make European businesses an exception from “extraterritorial American sanctions” which, is carrying legitimate trade in Iran, said French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

“Those businesses must be able to pursue their activities,” he wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump announced in May, that he would abandon the deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015, under which Tehran consented to put a limit on its nuclear magnitude if the pressure of economic sanctions were decreased.

The European nations and EU have been trying to save the deal signed in 2015, seeing that if the sanctions are lifted, European firms which had invested in Iran would lose most from the renewed sanctions, according to analysts.

Companies like France’s Total and the Netherlands’ Maersk believe that it would become impossible to stay in Iran after reimposing sanctions in the next six months unless they receive explicit exemptions from Washington, reported AFP.

French automaker PSA said on Monday that it would step down from two joint ventures which sell its cars in Iran to avoid the risk of extreme fines.

