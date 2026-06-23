Europe’s deadly heatwave: 40 drown in France. Which countries are worst hit and what’s causing it?

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported 40 drownings in unsupervised waterways since June 18 as people sought relief from the heat by swimming in canals and rivers.

By: Express Global Desk
8 min readUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 09:22 PM IST
People cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. (REUTERS)People cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. (REUTERS)
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An extreme heatwave has engulfed large parts of Europe, pushing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in several countries, triggering deaths, school closures, transport disruption and power concerns. France, Spain, Britain and Italy are among the countries under red or high-level heat alerts, with forecasters warning that new June and all-time temperature records could be broken before conditions ease.  

Number of deaths reported across Europe  

The human toll is rising most rapidly in France. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported 40 drownings in unsupervised waterways since June 18 as people sought relief from the heat by swimming in canals and rivers. Tragically, two young children aged two and four were found unconscious in a family car outside their Carpentras home, and first responders were unable to revive them. 

Children cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. (REUTERS) Children cool off in the Trocadero Fountain next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 22, 2026. (REUTERS)

In Britain, separate reporting on the 2026 heatwaves has linked at least 15 deaths to water-related incidents during earlier hot spells this year. Health authorities across the continent have consistently warned that heat-related deaths are largely preventable. This month, the World Health Organisation’s Europe office reported that over 200,000 people across Europe have died from heat-related causes over the past four years.  

Countries under alerts  

“Heat map shows heatwave across Europe” (Via Reuters)

France: Météo France has issued a red heat alert for 54 of the country’s roughly 96 departments, covering about half the nation.  Tuesday’s highs are expected to reach nearly 40°C nationwide, with up to 43°C forecast in parts of western France.  Météo France warns that further records, potentially surpassing all previous marks regardless of season, are possible.

United Kingdom: Across southern England and southeast Wales, the Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Wednesday and Thursday.  Southern England is expected to experience temperatures of up to 37°C on Tuesday, rising to at least 39°C by Wednesday and Thursday. This could potentially break the UK’s June daily temperature record. 

Spain: The Spanish state weather agency AEMET has issued red alerts across parts of the country. These alerts warn of dangerous heat reaching 44°C, following a peak above 45°C in Andújar on Monday.  Around 30 monitoring stations were still recording temperatures above 25°C overnight, offering little relief. 

Italy: The health ministry issued its highest-level heat alert for 15 cities. 

Belgium: Schools and local authorities have taken adaptive measures as temperatures climb, including in Tervuren near Brussels. 

Germany, Portugal, and Switzerland are also bracing for intense heat as the system spreads across the continent, with Germany forecasting highs roughly between 32°C and 39°C in central and southern regions. 

Travel disruptions  

Transport networks across multiple countries have been pushed. In France, some train services were cancelled, including routes between Paris and Brussels, as crowded carriages and broken sleep left many commuters struggling with the heat.  

In Britain, Network Rail has urged passengers to take only essential journeys on Wednesday and Thursday, when temperatures are expected to peak near 39°C, with speed restrictions likely to slow or disrupt services as operators work to protect infrastructure.  

Separately, a series of intense overnight thunderstorms disrupted transport routes in London, including at Heathrow Airport. 

Power outages  

Surging demand for cooling is putting Europe’s electricity grids under pressure.  

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During a comparable heatwave last year, daily power demand rose by as much as 14 per cent across the continent, pushing average daily power prices up two to three times their normal level, though record solar generation in Germany helped keep supply stable.  

Energy analysts warn this round of heat could again strain grids and drive up prices, with research highlighting Italy and Poland as among the countries facing the highest economic costs from outages.  

Turin, in northwestern Italy, suffered major blackouts during an earlier heatwave this year when demand overwhelmed the local network, and forecasters say French nuclear plants could face output constraints if river water used for cooling runs too warm.  

School closures  

Heat has disrupted education in several countries. In France, schools have been affected by the red alert conditions, with authorities adjusting schedules in the hardest-hit departments.  

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In Britain, dozens of schools have said they will close early because ageing buildings are unsuitable for classrooms holding more than 30 children in extreme heat.  

Similarly, in Belgium, a primary school in Tervuren, near Brussels, relocated its final exams to a nearby church after classrooms became too hot for testing.  

What’s causing the heatwave? 

This year’s extreme heat is being driven by a stubborn weather pattern known as an Omega Block. 

Omega Block explained 

What is it? The current heatwave is being driven by a weather pattern known as an Omega Block. This pattern is named for its resemblance to the Greek letter Omega, characterised by a central bulge of hot air that is surrounded by areas of cooler air on both sides. 

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Why it traps heat: The Omega Block is said to create a heat dome effect. This phenomenon traps hot air over western and central Europe, preventing it from dispersing. As a result, temperatures continue to rise each day without the usual cooling that occurs overnight. 

Why it lasts longer than normal heatwaves: The Omega Block is a large and slow-moving feature in the upper atmosphere. This characteristic causes it to remain dormant for an extended period, unlike typical weather patterns that move through quickly. Consequently, the duration of this heatwave is still uncertain. It is being compared to the severe 2003 European heatwave, which resulted in an estimated 15,000 deaths in France alone.  

It’s this pattern that meteorologists are pointing to as the reason heat has settled so firmly over France, the UK, Spain, and neighbouring countries, with little relief in sight until the block finally shifts. 

How the heatwave impacts humans

Elderly people remain the most vulnerable group, just as during the 2003 heatwave, when most deaths occurred among older residents in air-conditioned apartments and retirement homes.

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Children are also at heightened risk; the deaths of two young children in Carpentras illustrate how quickly extreme heat can become life-threatening for the very young. Disrupted sleep and overheated classrooms further strain their already vulnerable situation.

Outdoor workers face direct exposure to extreme daytime temperatures, and business groups in France are adjusting operations to protect employees as the economy slows.

Hospitals are bracing for a rise in heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases, conditions the WHO has flagged as a major and largely preventable driver of heat-related deaths across Europe.   

Cooling centres and similar relief measures are starting to appear in affected areas, such as Paris, offering free cinema tickets to residents under 25 and over 65 to spend time somewhere air-conditioned.   

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Europe remains the world’s fastest-warming continent with temperatures rising roughly twice as fast as the global average since the 1980s. UN climate scientists project that the next five years will likely bring more record-breaking heat, making such episodes increasingly frequent rather than exceptional. 

(With inputs from agencies, BBC and The Guardian)

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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