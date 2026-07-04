France reports 2,025 excess deaths amid Europe’s record-breaking heatwave

The updated French tally covers the week from June 22 to 28, during which France registered its hottest-ever days.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 4, 2026 09:47 AM IST
heatwaveParisians bathe in the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the first day of opening for authorized bathing in the canal, while the capital is hit by hot weather. (AP)
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Amid the ongoing record-breaking heatwave in Europe, the number of deaths recorded in France has increased by 30 per cent. The week also marked the hottest since the heatwave began last month. The death toll is expected to rise further in the coming days, according to Public Health France.

Public Health France said deaths increased by 29.1 per cent, corresponding to 2,025 additional deaths compared with the previous week, The Guardian reported.

The new figures are double the preliminary estimate of at least 1,000 additional deaths released by the authority last Sunday. That earlier estimate covered only three of the hottest days during the extreme heat.

The updated French tally covers the week from June 22 to 28, during which France registered its hottest-ever days. Previous daytime and night-time temperature records were shattered in cities and towns across the country, while hundreds of records also fell across other parts of Europe.

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