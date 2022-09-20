French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife criticised for ‘casual’ attire ahead of Queen’s funeral

French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, faced criticism for his choice of attire, as per reports in local media.

Macron, along with his wife Brigitte, visited Westminster Hall on Sunday, a day ahead of the British monarch’s funeral. During the visit, the 44-year-old ditched his usual formal suit and black leather shoes for a casual blue blazer, a pair of sunglasses and navy blue trainers. Brigitte, too, was dressed in a similar manner.

The decision to opt for what a French talk show referred to as “streetwear” stirred debate on social media and triggered misinformation that the president had disrespected the formal dress code for the funeral. The choice of trainers — reportedly from French luxury J.M. Weston costing 570 euros — also raised eyebrows.

While French talk show radio channel RMC‘s presenter Estelle Denis insisted there was “a dress code to respect”, the national daily Le Figaro referred to Macron’s footwear as “trainers of discord”.

However, Britain-based media house The Independent reported that the French president and his wife were trying to take an “incognito” stroll to witness the mourners who had gathered to pay tribute to the Queen.

Trouble afoot? French President Emmanuel Macron’s choice of footwear during his trip to London ahead of the queen’s funeral caused an outpouring of commentary — and disinformation — onlinehttps://t.co/Mbmk0mpkXl pic.twitter.com/1EwVmSyWwy — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 20, 2022

Thousands had gathered outside the Westminster Hall in London to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch who passed away on September 8 in Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was lying in state at the hall for the last four days.

In a video, Macron and Brigette, accompanied by aides and security, are seen walking among the civilians who had queued up outside the hall.

“Emmanuel Macron incognito is possibly the least incognito person I’ve ever seen,” remarked a user on Twitter, sharing a video of the President speaking in French to a reporter.

Emmanuel Macron incognito is possibly the least incognito person I’ve ever seen https://t.co/d33PcWOTdi — Alix Mortimer (@alixmortimer) September 18, 2022

The duo later changed into all-black formal outfits — the president in a suit and his wife in a dress, a long coat with gold buttons and a netted veil. They both viewed the Queen in silence before bowing slightly and walking away arm-in-arm.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II at her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. pic.twitter.com/kaMtBviwXI — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 18, 2022

Reacting to the Queen’s death, Macron said on Sept. 8 that she had embodied the “continuity and unity” of the British nation for more than 70 years.

“I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century,” he wrote on Twitter.

Later, he said that he spoke with King Charles III and expressed France’s condolences on the death of his mother.