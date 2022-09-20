scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife criticised for ‘casual’ attire ahead of Queen’s funeral

Emmanuel Macron's decision to opt for what a French talk show referred to as "streetwear" stirred debate on social media and triggered misinformation that the president had disrespected the formal dress code for the funeral.

emmanuel macron, brigette, franceFrench President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walk the day before Queen Elizabeth's funeral in Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, Sept. 18, 2022. (Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited London to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, faced criticism for his choice of attire, as per reports in local media.

Macron, along with his wife Brigitte, visited Westminster Hall on Sunday, a day ahead of the British monarch’s funeral. During the visit, the 44-year-old ditched his usual formal suit and black leather shoes for a casual blue blazer, a pair of sunglasses and navy blue trainers. Brigitte, too, was dressed in a similar manner.

The decision to opt for what a French talk show referred to as “streetwear” stirred debate on social media and triggered misinformation that the president had disrespected the formal dress code for the funeral. The choice of trainers — reportedly from French luxury J.M. Weston costing 570 euros — also raised eyebrows.

While French talk show radio channel RMC‘s presenter Estelle Denis insisted there was “a dress code to respect”, the national daily Le Figaro referred to Macron’s footwear as “trainers of discord”.

However, Britain-based media house The Independent reported that the French president and his wife were trying to take an “incognito” stroll to witness the mourners who had gathered to pay tribute to the Queen.

Thousands had gathered outside the Westminster Hall in London to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch who passed away on September 8 in Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was lying in state at the hall for the last four days.

In a video, Macron and Brigette, accompanied by aides and security, are seen walking among the civilians who had queued up outside the hall.

“Emmanuel Macron incognito is possibly the least incognito person I’ve ever seen,” remarked a user on Twitter, sharing a video of the President speaking in French to a reporter.

The duo later changed into all-black formal outfits — the president in a suit and his wife in a dress, a long coat with gold buttons and a netted veil. They both viewed the Queen in silence before bowing slightly and walking away arm-in-arm.

Reacting to the Queen’s death, Macron said on Sept. 8 that she had embodied the “continuity and unity” of the British nation for more than 70 years.

“I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century,” he wrote on Twitter.

Later, he said that he spoke with King Charles III and expressed France’s condolences on the death of his mother.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 10:30:10 am
