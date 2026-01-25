France detains Indian captain of suspected shadow fleet tanker

An oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that traveled from Russia, is pictured after being intercepted by France's Navy. (AP)

The captain of an oil tanker intercepted by the French navy has been detained under investigations into whether it was operating under a false flag, the Marseille prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

The vessel named Grinch was seized in the Mediterranean ‍on Thursday, ⁠then diverted to anchor off the French port city, on suspicion of being part of the shadow fleet that lets Russia export oil despite sanctions.