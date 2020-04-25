France Coronavirus Tracker: Region-wise data

The first coronavirus case in France(also in Europe) was confirmed on 24 January in Southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Michel Euler/File) The first coronavirus case in France(also in Europe) was confirmed on 24 January in Southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Michel Euler/File)

Coronavirus Tracker: France Region-wise cases, deaths and recoveries:Total confirmed cases in France as of 25 April stand at 1,59,952 with 22,245 fatalities reported. The European country is the fourth worst affected nation in the world in terms of coronavirus infections succeeded by US, Italy and Spain who stand at the first, second and third positions respectively. The country has also oversaw 44,271 recoveries till date. The first coronavirus case in France(also in Europe) was confirmed on 24 January in Southwestern part of the country.

According to the data provided by the French government there has been 28,658 hospitalisations so far out of which 13,852 have died in hospitals and over 40,000 have returned home while more than 4,000 are still in intensive care.

The country went into a lockdown on 16 March for the first time, restricting movements to essential trips like grocery shopping and medical appointments, extensively limiting outdoor physical activity, and enforcing, when possible, working from home.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) region-wise hospitalisations in France- Breakdown (updated 25 Apr 2020, 14:30 IST)

Province Hospitalizations Deaths in hospitals Île-de-France 32,555 5,452 Grand Est 14,076 2,679 Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes 8,431 1,192 Hauts-de-France 7,255 1,257 Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 5,595 610 Bourgogne-Franche-Comté 4,178 770 Occitanie 3,072 356 Centre-Val de Loire 2,347 343 Nouvelle-Aquitaine 2,255 285 Pays de la Loire 2,115 285

Map of number of people who have been hospitalised in different regions across France

A lockdown and a mandatory home confinement was announced by the French President Emmanuel Macron on 16 March. Initially announced for 15 days, this lockdown was extended twice and will last till 11 May as of now.

On 12 March, the president announced the closure of all schools and universities. Gradually, the gatherings of more than 100 people were banned along with the closure of all non-essential services and public places including restaurants, cafes, cinemas etc.

(Data and map taken from Public Health France, COVID-19 data of Government of France)

