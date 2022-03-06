scorecardresearch
France announces minor cabinet reshuffle as minister Gourault steps down

Nathalie Elimas, who was a junior minister within the Ministry for Education, will also leave the government, added the French presidency.

Jacqueline Gourault stepping down and being replaced in her role as Minister. (Twitter/Jacqueline Gourault)

France announced on Saturday a relatively minor cabinet reshuffle, with Jacqueline Gourault stepping down and being replaced in her role as Minister for ‘Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Government’ by Joel Giraud.

The government reshuffle comes just a month before the presidential election in April, which opinion polls state as resulting in a re-election for President Emmanuel Macron.

