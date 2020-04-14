France: 64-year-old man accidentally ejects out of Rafale jet at 1,300 ft

It is reported that the g-force of the take-off made him “float” off his seat, causing him to stand up and mistakenly grab the ejection handle to steady himself. It is reported that the g-force of the take-off made him “float” off his seat, causing him to stand up and mistakenly grab the ejection handle to steady himself.

A 64-year-old civilian working for Dassault Aviation in France accidentally ejected himself out of the aircraft while cruising at 500 kmph during a flight that was meant to be a gift from his colleagues, an air accident report published on April 6 has revealed.

Investigators told The Guardian that the Frenchman had hardly expressed a wish to enjoy a ride in a fighter jet and had no previous military aviation experience.

The man’s heart was racing at between 120 and 145 beats per minute before the take-off and investigations manifest a series of errors in the lead-up to the incident, including ignored medical warnings that the passenger should not undergo to the 3.7g of force generated by the take-off, and loose seat straps.

The accident report stated that the man ejected himself when the two-seater Dassault Rafale B jet rose to a height of about 1,300ft (400 metres), seconds after taking off from Saint-Dizier airbase in north-eastern France in March, last year.

It is further reported that his parachute got deployed successfully and he had a relatively ‘soft landing’ in a nearby field, avoiding serious injury, before being transported to a hospital.

Following the debacle, the pilot prevented himself from being automatically ejected along with the man and was able to land the plane on the runway despite loss of the cockpit canopy during the accidental ejection of the other man.

(With inputs from The Guardian)

