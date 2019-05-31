Fox, Chinese state TV anchors face off in latest trade war frontier

A little before 8.30 am Thursday Beijing time, the China-US trade war manifested as a potential face-off between a Chinese state television network anchor and her American counterpart. Touted as a “debate” ahead of the live broadcast, the exchange between Fox Business News channel’s Trish Regan and China Global Television Network’s Liu Xin, was termed as a “harmonious” interview by Chinese viewers. In 15 minutes, the two anchors discussed intellectual property theft, state capitalism, tariffs, China’s status as a developing nation and key issues in the trade talks, which Liu later termed as a “conversation” between the two.

Advertising

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at the regular press briefing that he had watched the exchange and it was “more like a dialogue than a debate”. “…Truth will emerge clearer from debates. Against the backdrop of the current China-US relations, we are glad to see candid, honest and rational thinking and discussion between people in various sectors in our two countries,” he said.

In her show on May 14, Regan accused China of “stealing $600 million in intellectual property from us every year”. Liu responded on her show, a week later, saying that Regan’s words were supported by “little substance” and she should hire a better research team. Thursday’s live broadcast follows sharp tweets exchanged between the two with Regan finally inviting Liu as a guest on her show to air her views. CGTN accepting the invitation is also seen as a way for China to deliver its message to an American audience and an effort to popularise the television network.

Aired live on the US cable network, Chinese viewers initially only caught snippets of videos due to “copyright reasons” but a hashtag translating to ‘CGTN achor Liu Xin and Fox anchor debate’ garnered 800 million clicks by Thursday evening on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Another hashtag translating to ‘Liu Xin was interrupted by Trish at least three times in less than 30 seconds’ got 440 million clicks. However, some Weibo users pointed out it was due to significant delay because of a bad satellite connection.

Advertising

In her opening remarks, Regan said of Liu: “She and I may not agree on everything, but this is a unique opportunity. An opportunity to hear a different view. It’s helpful to hear what China is thinking about the trade war and the US. My guest is part of the CCP (Communist Party of China) and that’s fine — I welcome different views on this show.” Terming the exchange “unprecedented,” Liu started off by stating that she needed to “correct something”. “I have to get it straight — I am not a member of the Communist Party of China and I don’t speak for the Communist Party,” she said.

Renmin University professor Zhong Xin, of the school of journalism and communication told the Indian Express the exchange helped “make American audiences better understand China.” She pointed out that Regan asked questions that reflected the US’ concerns, but Liu “provided informative answers”. The comment on Liu being a CCP member was likely made to lead audiences to think she was biased, Zhong said.

After the broadcast, both Regan and Liu dissected the exchange on their respective channels. Regan said Liu had “effectively conceded that China does engage in theft of American intellectual property”. Meanwhile, Liu on CGTN said, “Don’t exaggerate, don’t generalise, one of the biggest things I have noticed about some of these media is that they tend to make very broad statements and tend to make assumptions before they have the facts…” Liu said.