Fourth member of Brazil’s delegation to UN tests positive for COVID-19

Pedro Guimaraes, a member of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation to the United Nations, has tested positive for COVID-19, the CEO of state lender Caixa Economica Federal said on his one of his social media accounts on Sunday.

Guimaraes, who said he was fully vaccinated, is the fourth member of the delegation that was with Bolsonaro in New York for his address to the United Nations to test positive. He said he is asymptomatic, but has been isolated since Wednesday, when he returned to Brazil from New York.

Health minister Marcelo Queiroga, Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo and one diplomat also tested positive for COVID-19. Queiroga, diagnosed during the visit, is still in isolation in a New York hotel.

The president said on Sunday he had a negative result in a COVID-19 test. Since the arrival to Brazil, all members of Bolsonaro’s delegation are in isolation and have taken tests due to contact with the health minister.