scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

United States: Fifty people ‘likely’ killed in tornadoes, says Kentucky governor

"The reports are really heartbreaking," the Washington Post quoted him as saying.

By: Reuters |
Updated: December 11, 2021 3:59:42 pm
US, stormThe Amazon distribution center is partially collapsed after being hit by a tornado on Friday. (AP)

Some 50 people are likely to have been killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other  U.S. states late Friday and early Saturday, the Washington Post quoted Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear as saying.

The Post quoted Beshear as saying in an interview with local TV station WLKY that the number of dead could be “significantly north of that”.

“The reports are really heartbreaking,” the Post quoted him as saying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement