Four ambulances belonging to the Jewish community torched in London, hate crime suspected

A burnt car is seen in Golders Green, London, Monday, March 23, 2026 after an apparent arson attack on four vehicles belonging to a Jewish ambulance service, Hatzola Northwest, in London.(AP)

Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community organisation in north London were set on fire overnight in a suspected antisemitic hate crime, police said on Monday. “An investigation has been launched after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service ⁠were ​set on fire in Golders Green,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime,” it said, adding that ​no injuries ​had been reported.

The ambulances belonged to ⁠Hatzola, a not-for-profit volunteer organisation that responds to medical emergencies.

The London Fire Brigade said it had ‌sent six fire engines and 40 firefighters to the scene. Calls from residents were recorded at 0140 GMT.