Foundation raised $1.2 million for Covid efforts in India

US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than USD 1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India.

With a record-breaking fundraising, US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has shipped or en route nearly 120 ventilators and over 1,000 oxygen concentrators, a release said on Wednesday.

United Airlines is one of the logistics providers who has been partnering with the foundation to help get this needed medical equipment in country as quickly as possible.

Some of the equipment has already reached hospitals in India and already being used, the release said.

Recipients have been Indian Red Cross, along with no-governmental and government hospitals in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

“The situation in India is catastrophic, however, India and the people of India are resilient and will see better days with the support of all of us. The international community is joining hands with health care workers in India by sending needed medical equipment to control this pandemic,” said Ashok Mago, an eminent Indian-American community leader.

Raj Malik, CEO of Bioworld Merchandising, who donated over 100 oxygen concentrators said the pandemic has touched their families in a very personal way.

“Many of us know people who have been personally affected or died from COVID-19 and we want to do everything we can to help in every way that we can,” he said.

Foundation president Neel Gonuguntla in a statement said the Texas-based Indian American community is offering its prayers and good wishes for India to heal quickly through these contributions.

“We have been trying to honour our donors’ sincere wishes by getting needed medical equipment into the country as quickly as possible. We know that the sooner India gets the equipment, the more lives healthcare workers can save,” Gonuguntla said.

“We are grateful to all of donors and community organisations who are partnering with us in this effort. We couldn’t do any of this without all of their support,” said Sanjeev Khanna, past Chairman of the foundation.