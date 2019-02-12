Toggle Menu
Former White House aide who wrote expose sues Donald Trumphttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/former-white-house-aide-who-wrote-expose-sues-donald-trump-5579241/

Former White House aide who wrote expose sues Donald Trump

Trump's campaign accused Cliff Sims last month of violating a nondisclosure agreement by publishing his book, "Team of Vipers."

us, donald trump, white house, lawsuit, lawsuit filed against trump, white house aide, world news, indian express news
Trump has dismissed Sims as a “low-level staffer.” He said the book was “based on made up stories and fiction.” (AP Photo)

A former White House aide is suing President Donald Trump and arguing the government is trying to illegally penalize him after he wrote a book that portrayed an unflattering picture of life in the West Wing.

Cliff Sims filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington.

Trump’s campaign accused Sims last month of violating a nondisclosure agreement by publishing his book, “Team of Vipers.”

Trump has dismissed Sims as a “low-level staffer.” He said the book was “based on made up stories and fiction.”

Advertising

Sims’ lawsuit charges the government is using a private surrogate to “serve as an illegitimate cutout” and impose liability through the nondisclosure agreement. Sims argues he learned the information only through his time as a federal employee.

The White House didn’t immediately comment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Texas showdown: O'Rourke, Trump hold dueling rallies over wall
2 Venezuela pressures foreign partners on oil venture commitments - sources
3 Negotiators reach deal ‘in principle’ on border security to avoid shutdown