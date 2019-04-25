Former Vice President Joe Biden joins 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden has announced his candidacy for President of the United States. Biden made his announcement in a video posted on Twitter, declaring, “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation.”

“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” Biden said. “Who we are. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

For months, 76-year-old Biden had been wrestling over whether to run. His candidacy will, however, face several questions, including whether he is too old and too centrist for a Democratic Party yearning for fresh faces and increasingly propelled by its more vocal liberal wing.

Biden, who is senior to US President Donald Trump by four years, would be the oldest person ever elected president should he win.

Biden has said he would campaign as an “Obama-Biden Democrat,” who is as pragmatic as he is progressive. He’s aiming to be a conduit between working-class white voters and the younger, more diverse voters who backed Obama in historic numbers.

(With inputs from AP)