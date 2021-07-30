Former US Senator Carl Levin, Democrat of Michigan, dead at 87

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Former US Senator Carl Levin of Michigan, a long-serving Democratic leader on national security issues who strenuously opposed the Iraq War and investigated U.S. detainee abuse while fighting corporate fraud, has died at age 87, his family said late on Thursday.
“We are all devastated by his loss. But we are filled with gratitude for all of the support that Carl received throughout his extraordinary life and career, enabling him to touch so many people and accomplish so much good,” the family said in a statement.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.