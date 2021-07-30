scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Former US Senator Carl Levin, Democrat of Michigan, dead at 87

Carl Levin was a long-serving Democratic leader on national security issues who strenuously opposed the Iraq War and investigated US detainee abuse while fighting corporate fraud.

By: Reuters | Washington |
July 30, 2021 9:07:52 am
Michigan's longest serving US senator Carl Levin. (Source: Twitter/@SenCarlLevin)

Former US Senator Carl Levin of Michigan, a long-serving Democratic leader on national security issues who strenuously opposed the Iraq War and investigated U.S. detainee abuse while fighting corporate fraud, has died at age 87, his family said late on Thursday.

“We are all devastated by his loss. But we are filled with gratitude for all of the support that Carl received throughout his extraordinary life and career, enabling him to touch so many people and accomplish so much good,” the family said in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement