Former US President Bill Clinton warns of threat to US constitutional freedoms after Minneapolis killings

Former US President Bill Clinton said the violence seen in Minneapolis and other US cities marks a critical moment for American democracy, urging citizens to speak out and defend constitutional freedoms.

In a written statement dated January 25, Clinton said recent events showed scenes he “never thought would take place in America”, referring to federal immigration operations and protests that followed.

“People, including children, have been seized from their homes, workplaces and the street by masked federal agents,” Clinton said, adding that peaceful protesters and citizens documenting law enforcement actions had been “arrested, beaten, teargassed” and, in some cases, “shot and killed.”

He named Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both killed during recent protests, saying their deaths were “most searing.”

“All of this is unacceptable and should have been avoided,” Clinton said, accusing those in charge of misleading the public and using increasingly aggressive tactics, including blocking investigations by local authorities.

Clinton also shared a message on X, warning that the country faces a turning point.

“Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come,” he wrote. “This is one of them.”

Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them.

In his statement, Clinton said giving up freedoms now could have lasting consequences.

“If we give our freedoms away after 250 years, we might never get them back,” he said.

He urged Americans who believe in democracy to “stand up, speak out, and show that our nation still belongs to We the People.”

Clinton’s comments follow days of protests in Minneapolis, sparked by the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, by federal immigration agents. Bystander videos reviewed by media organisations have raised questions about the official account of the incident.

Vigils and demonstrations have continued despite freezing weather, with calls for accountability and independent investigations.

Former President Barack Obama also weighed in earlier, saying the footage from Minneapolis was “deeply troubling” and called for full transparency.

The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault.

“No one should be above the law, and the use of force must always meet the highest standard,” Obama said, adding that peaceful protest and the right to document law enforcement are core democratic freedoms.