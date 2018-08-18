Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away at 80

Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away at 80

General Kofi Annan was the first black African to assume the office of world's top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 3:32:32 pm
Kofi Annan, Kofi Anna dead, Kofi Annan died, Kofi Annan death, former UN chief, Nobel peace prize winner, world news, indian express news Former UN chief Kofi Annan passed away at the age of 80.

Former United Nations chief and Nobel Peace Prize laureate General Kofi Annan passed away on Saturday. Announcing the news of the leader’s demise, the Kofi Annan Foundation announced wrote on its Twitter page, “It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan  Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the  United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on  Saturday 18th August after a short illness.”

Annan was the first African to assume the office of world’s top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006. He later also served as the UN special envoy for conflict-ridden Syria.

He was awarded Nobel Peace Prize in the year 2001 for his humanitarian work.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think that’s an unkind remark: Coomi Kapoor
Watch Now
Vajpayee’s detractors said he had the backbone of a jellyfish, but I think tha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement