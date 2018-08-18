Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away at 80

Former UN chief Kofi Annan passed away at the age of 80. Former UN chief Kofi Annan passed away at the age of 80.

Former United Nations chief and Nobel Peace Prize laureate General Kofi Annan passed away on Saturday. Announcing the news of the leader’s demise, the Kofi Annan Foundation announced wrote on its Twitter page, “It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness.”

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness… pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018

Annan was the first African to assume the office of world’s top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006. He later also served as the UN special envoy for conflict-ridden Syria.

He was awarded Nobel Peace Prize in the year 2001 for his humanitarian work.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd