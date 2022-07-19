Former UK finance minister Sunak wins fourth round leadership contest vote

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak walks in London, Britain, July 18, 2022. (REUTERS/John Sibley)

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the fourth round of voting in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was eliminated from the contest. The full results of the Candidate Fourth round votes turned out to be Rishi Sunak with 118 votes, Penny Mordaunt 92, Liz Truss 86 and Kemi Badenoch with 59 votes.