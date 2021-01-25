scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for governor of Arkansas: Source

By: Reuters | Washington | January 25, 2021 8:20:35 am
Donald Trump, Trump press secretary, Sarah Sanders, White house press secretary, US news, world news, Indian Express newsSarah Sanders left the White House on good terms with Trump and supported his failed re-election bid. (AP File)

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans on Monday to run for governor of Arkansas, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

Sanders will announce on video her intention to seek the Republican nomination for the November 2022 election, the source added.

The current governor, Republican Asa Hutchinson, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term. Sanders served as Trump’s second press secretary, having replaced Sean Spicer in 2017.

She resigned in 2019 to return home to Arkansas. The 38-year-old Sanders is the daughter of Republican former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

She left the White House on good terms with Trump and supported his failed re-election bid.

