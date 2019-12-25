Former Trump adviser says she was fired for getting pregnant

President Donald Trump (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times) President Donald Trump (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)

A former Trump campaign adviser is claiming in a sex-discrimination lawsuit that she was fired and denied a White House job after becoming pregnant following an affair with her supervisor.

Arlene “A.J.” Delgado, a lawyer and conservative commentator, sued the Trump campaign Monday in federal court in Manhattan, claiming she was ostracized after revealing in December 2016 the pregnancy that resulted from an affair with Jason Miller, a senior communications strategist who was also her boss.

Delgado “was excluded from participating in the communications work of the inauguration or in any capacity, even though she was still formally part of the communications transition team,” and “even prohibited from making previously scheduled television appearances on or around Inauguration Day,” the suit alleges.

Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow referred questions to the Trump campaign, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House did not comment.

Following the election of President Donald Trump, Miller was named incoming White House communications director in December 2016. But he turned down the job a few days later, citing a need to spend more time with his family.

Delgado, a Harvard Law School graduate who served as a Hispanic outreach coordinator during the 2016 campaign, says in the suit that she was discouraged from seeking employment at the White House because of the pregnancy and affair. She later gave birth to a baby boy, whom Miller has acknowledged as his son.

The case is Delgado v. Donald J. Trump for President, 19-cv-11764, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App