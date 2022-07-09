Former Sri Lankan cricketers back protesters, ask President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down

Former Sri Lankan cricketers have voiced their support to the ongoing protests in Colombo against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the island nation’s worst economic crisis.

Former Sri Lankan skipper Sanath Jayasuriya said that he had never seen the nation united like this to throw out a “failed” leader. “In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today!” Jayasuriya tweeted.

“I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation. #Gohomegota #අරගලයටජය,” he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Asking the President to step down, Jayasuriya tweeted: “The siege is over. Your bastion has fallen. Aragalaya and peoples power has won. Please have the dignity to resign now ! #GoHomeGota.”

Kumar Sangakkara, the former skipper, also backed the ongoing protests. “This is for our future,” he tweeted while sharing the video of the protests outside President Rajapaksa’s residence.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters clashed with the police personnel and breached barricades to storm the President’s official residence in Colombo.

Sri Lanka, which is hurtling towards bankruptcy, is facing severe shortages of essentials such as fuel, food and medicines, forcing the people to queue up for the limited stocks. The protests have also led to the resignation of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s elder brother on May 9.