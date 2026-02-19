Former South Korean President Yook Suk Yeol sentenced to life imprisonment

Rapper Lil Poppa dies at 25, cause of death unknown; shocked fans mourn his loss

Entertainment 54 min ago

Hollywood rapper Lil Poppa, known for his emotionally raw lyrics about street life and personal struggles, died at 25. His cause of death is unknown, but it is suspected to be related to his sickle cell anemia. The rising star was signed to Yo Gotti's CMG and had just released new music.