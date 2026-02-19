Former South Korean President Yook Suk Yeol sentenced to life imprisonment

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday after a court found him guilty of leading an insurrection over his imposition of a brief period of martial law.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hollywood rapper Lil Poppa, known for his emotionally raw lyrics about street life and personal struggles, died at 25. His cause of death is unknown, but it is suspected to be related to his sickle cell anemia. The rising star was signed to Yo Gotti's CMG and had just released new music.