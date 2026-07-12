Former Qatar Emir Sheikh, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at 74

Qatari former Emir ⁠Sheikh ​Hamad bin ​Khalifa ​Al Thani ⁠has died ‌at the age ⁠of ⁠74. (Amiri Diwan)

Former Qatar Emir ⁠Sheikh ​Hamad bin ​Khalifa ​Al Thani has died at the age of 74, the nation’s top ‌government ​body said on Sunday.

A former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh ​Hamad bin ​Khalifa ​Al Thani is lauded for his contribution to the nation’s modern revival.

According to the Qatar’s government website, Al Thani’s rule saw massive economic, social and cultural development.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.