scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Former PM Morrison took on extra powers in secret: Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Albanese said Morrison had been operating in secret, keeping the Australian people in the dark and misleading Parliament over who was in charge of what portfolios.

By: AP | Australia, Canberra |
August 16, 2022 1:26:08 pm
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File/ AP)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday accused his predecessor Scott Morrison of “trashing democracy” after revealing that while Morrison was in power, he took on five ministerial roles without the knowledge of most other lawmakers or the public.

Albanese said Morrison had been operating in secret, keeping the Australian people in the dark and misleading Parliament over who was in charge of what portfolios.

“This has been government by deception,” Albanese said. Adding to revelations first detailed over the weekend by News Corp. media, Albanese said that between March 2020 and May 2021, Morrison was appointed minister of health, finance, home affairs, treasury and industry — moves which appeared to have given Morrison equal powers to the ministers already appointed to those positions.

“It is completely extraordinary that these appointments were kept secret by the Morrison government from the Australian people,” Albanese told reporters in Canberra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

‘Unconventional, unprecedented time’

Speaking on Sydney radio station 2GB, Morrison defended taking on the extra portfolios, saying they were a safeguard during the coronavirus pandemic and that he would have made the appointments public had he needed to use the powers involved. “Sometimes we forget what was happening two years ago and the situation we were dealing with. It was an unconventional time and an unprecedented time,” Morrison told the radio station.

He pointed to the coronavirus hospitalization of the then-British prime minister. “Boris Johnson almost died one night,” Morrison said. “We had ministers go down with COVID.”

Morrison used his additional powers on at least one occasion, to overturn a decision by former minister Keith Pitt to approve a contentious gas project off the New South Wales coast. Pitt said in a statement he was unaware Morrison had joint oversight over his ministerial portfolio and that he stands by the decisions he made at the time.

Advertisement

In a more detailed account published on Facebook later Tuesday, Morrison wrote that the gas project was the only matter he got directly involved with and added, “I believe I made the right decision in the national interest.”

Morrison said, “… for any offense to my colleagues, I apologize.”

But Karen Andrews, who served as home affairs minister under Morrison, said Morrison never told her that he was also being appointed to the portfolio. She said Morrison, who remains in Parliament on the opposition benches, should resign.

Advertisement

“The Australian people have been let down, they have been betrayed,” she said. “For a former prime minister to have behaved in that manner, to secretly be sworn into other portfolios, undermines the Westminster system, it’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Also Read |Australia: PM-elect Anthony Albanese wants to ‘end climate wars’

Albanese said he was seeking an opinion from the solicitor-general as to the legality of some of Morrison’s moves, including on the gas project, and expected to get that on Monday. “This is a sad indictment of not just Mr. Morrison, but all those Cabinet colleagues of his who sat back and allowed this to happen. It has undermined our democracy, it’s an attack on the Westminster system of parliamentary democracy as we know it,” Albanese said. “And not just Mr. Morrison, but others who were involved in this need to be held to account.”

Morrison’s moves have left legal scholars scratching their heads. Professor Anne Twomey, a constitutional law expert at the University of Sydney, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that it was reasonable that Morrison might want to have a second person who was able to take over if the first person was incapacitated. But she said any ministerial appointments would typically be recorded and published in the government gazette. “Doing that kind of thing in secret? Very, very odd,” Twomey said.

Morrison’s moves were signed off by Governor-General David Hurley. A spokesperson for Hurley said the governor-general followed processes consistent with the constitution. “It is not uncommon for ministers to be appointed to administer departments other than their portfolio responsibility,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “These appointments do not require a swearing-in ceremony. The governor-general signs an administrative instrument on the advice of the prime minister.” Morrison was the prime minister at the time who was giving that advice.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:26:08 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you h...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra
Bilkis Bano case

11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement