‘I hope you die’: Inside Jensen Huang’s terrifying closed door meetings

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang allegedly displayed frequent outbursts of anger at the workplace, including berating employees and throwing a water bottle at a senior executive, the New York Post reported citing company insiders.

The 63-year-old built a widely recognised public image around his laid-back public persona, signature black leather jackets and humble beginnings. In television interviews, the chip magnate often spoke about his early jobs washing dishes and cleaning toilets, but as he pushed to expand the Nvidia’s business, employees reportedly feared being singled out and reprimanded in front of their colleagues during marathon meetings.

Huang, according to the report, singled out Jay Puri, Nvidia’s then-executive vice president of worldwide field operations, during a closed-door meeting attended by more than 30 company executives in February.