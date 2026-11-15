‘I hope you die’: Inside Jensen Huang’s terrifying closed door meetings

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Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang allegedly displayed frequent outbursts of anger at the workplace, including berating employees and throwing a water bottle at a senior executive, the New York Post reported citing company insiders.
The 63-year-old built a widely recognised public image around his laid-back public persona, signature black leather jackets and humble beginnings. In television interviews, the chip magnate often spoke about his early jobs washing dishes and cleaning toilets, but as he pushed to expand the Nvidia’s business, employees reportedly feared being singled out and reprimanded in front of their colleagues during marathon meetings.
Huang, according to the report, singled out Jay Puri, Nvidia’s then-executive vice president of worldwide field operations, during a closed-door meeting attended by more than 30 company executives in February.
“I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” Huang told Puri in front of the employees.
“I hope you die and put us all out of our misery,” he added.
Puri, oversaw Nvidia’s sales and business development operations, reportedly remained silent as other executives watched the exchange.
“It’s very typical for Jensen to yell at people, but when he said that specific thing to Jay, it was extremely tense and quiet,” The Post reported, citing a source. “Everybody was a little bit shocked.”
However, employees feared to resist their boss skewering them with vicious outbursts at marathon meetings in front of their peers.
Jensen Huang resigns as CEO
The longtime face of Nvidia, Jensen, resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the world’s largest Artificial Intelligence chipmaker amid reports of three extramarital affairs, one of which involved an alleged Chinese spy.
The Nvidia board has named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO as it searches for a long-term replacement.
On Nov 8, he admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions, as the technology giant launched an independent investigation into reports linking him to an alleged Chinese spy.
“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post.
Last month, The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, who the US authorities investigated and concluded to be a Chinese intelligence asset.
“I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” Huang wrote.