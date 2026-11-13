Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang likely had relationship with another employee, report says

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ​had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people ‌familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned.

According to an exclusive Reuters report, the revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation Thursday.

The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being ​a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health ​care.

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Reuters is not naming the second employee. Attempts to reach the ⁠woman were not successful.

Nvidia declined to comment. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative ​for Nvidia’s board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could ​not be reached for comment.