Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang likely had relationship with another employee, report says

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Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned.
According to an exclusive Reuters report, the revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation Thursday.
The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.
Reuters is not naming the second employee. Attempts to reach the woman were not successful.
Nvidia declined to comment. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia’s board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.
Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a November 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name.
Huang on Thursday announced that he has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board with immediate effect. Jensen has been at the centre of controversy after admitting to having been “unfaithful” with his wife, Lori Huang, while having an extra-marital affair with suspected Chinese ‘spy’ Alice Huang.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Thursday. Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and remains its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61 per cent.