Former Nepal PM Prachanda says US ensured he wasn’t arrested during visit

Former Nepal prime minister, and currently one of the two chairpersons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said on Sunday that he escaped possible detention and trial in the United States as the government there invoked a ‘no-investigation’ order during his recent visit.

Speaking to the media here, Prachanda said the US government issued the no-investigation order, although a US-based group, affiliated to the main Nepal opposition party, the Nepali Congress, had sought his arrest and trial alleging that he was responsible for the killing of 17,000 people during the decade-long Maoist insurgency in Nepal.

Prachanda was the leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) during the insurgency. “I am revealing all this here because it is a very sensitive issue, and there have been attempts to undo the historic achievements in the country,” he said.

Prachanda who had gone to Baltimore, Maryland, for his wife Sita’s medical treatment, returned Wednesday. He had apparently secured all assurances from the US government prior to his departure that he would not face arrest or interrogation during his stay.

Prachanda’s statement earlier this year, asking the US to stop meddling in Venezuela’s internal politics had invited a rebuke from the US, and his visit to the the country came after he agreed not to rake up the issue again.