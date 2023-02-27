scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Former Nepal PM Oli’s party to withdraw support to Prachanda-led government in Nepal

Nepal's Presidential election will be held on March 9.

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML party on Monday decided to withdraw its support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”- led government, citing changes in the political equation, dealing yet another jolt to the fragile two-month-old ruling coalition in the country.

The Communist Party of Nepal-(Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), made the formal announcement after top leaders of the party met on Monday, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

“We decided to withdraw from the government after the Nepal Prime Minister started working in a different fashion and due to the changed political equation in the run-up to the presidential election,” Bishnu Paudel, UML’s vice-chairman said.

The prime reason for the break-up of the alliance between Prachanda and Oli was because the Maoist leader decided to support senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel for the President’s post.

Paudel is from the Nepali Congress, an opposition party, and from outside the ruling alliance.

Nepal’s Presidential election will be held on March 9.

Oli has nominated Subas Nembang a member of CPN-UML party to contest against Paudel.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:54 IST
