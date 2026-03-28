Nepal ex-PM KP Oli detained for Gen-Z protest deaths day after Balen Shah swear-in

His former home minister, Ramesh Lekhak was also detained, police spokesperson ​Om Adhikari ​confirmed, Reuters reported. 

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 07:39 AM IST
Former Nepal prime minister K P Sharma OliFormer Nepal prime minister K P Sharma Oli
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Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was detained Saturday for alleged deaths during Gen-Z protests last September. A panel, which ​investigated violence ​during the anti-corruption protests ⁠recommended that Oli be prosecuted for failing ‌to prevent the crackdown on the protests.

Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak was also detained, police spokesperson ​Om Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The arrests were made over reccomendations by commission led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Kark, reported Kathmandu Post.

This comes a day after Balen Shah was sworn in as the Prime ‌Minister.

Taking to Facebook, present Home Minister Sudan Gurung, said: “PROMISE IS A PROMISE : No one is above the law. We have taken former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and outgoing Home Minister Ramesh writer under control. This is not revenge against anyone, just the beginning of justice. I believe, now the country will take a new direction. [sic]”

The new government said that Oli and Lekhak will also be arrested and tried for murder and uncontrolled and excessive use of force against anti-corruption protestors on September 8.

The Karki Commission had submitted its report to the interim government of Sushila Karki two weeks ago. Oli is soon likely to be placed under arrest, a source said.

(With inputs from Yubaraj Ghimire)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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