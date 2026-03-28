Nepal ex-PM KP Oli detained for Gen-Z protest deaths day after Balen Shah swear-in

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was detained Saturday for alleged deaths during Gen-Z protests last September. A panel, which ​investigated violence ​during the anti-corruption protests ⁠recommended that Oli be prosecuted for failing ‌to prevent the crackdown on the protests.

Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak was also detained, police spokesperson ​Om Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

The arrests were made over reccomendations by commission led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Kark, reported Kathmandu Post.

This comes a day after Balen Shah was sworn in as the Prime ‌Minister.

Taking to Facebook, present Home Minister Sudan Gurung, said: “PROMISE IS A PROMISE : No one is above the law. We have taken former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and outgoing Home Minister Ramesh writer under control. This is not revenge against anyone, just the beginning of justice. I believe, now the country will take a new direction. [sic]”