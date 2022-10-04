scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Former Nepal PM Baburam Bhattarai will not contest general elections

Bhattarai had left the Maoist Chief Puhspa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and aligned with Madhes centric parties three years ago, but had come back to the Maoist fold two weeks back.

Baburam Bhattarai, former Prime Minister of Nepal. (Source: Reuters/File)

Six weeks ahead of the elections, Baburam Bhattarai, former Prime Minister and a key architect of the Maoist insurgency that lasted for a decade since 1996, on Monday announced that he would not be contesting from Gorkha— a constituency he represented for three consecutive terms.

Dr Bhattarai made the announcement on Twitter, but clarified that it does not mean he is retiring. He said he will be available for the people and involved in all the initiatives in the area.

Bhattarai had left the Maoist Chief Puhspa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and aligned with Madhes centric parties three years ago, but had come back to the Maoist fold two weeks back.

His sudden decision is seen as an indicator that he has vacated a relatively safer seat for Prachanda as things do not appear positive in his present constituency in Chitwan district.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

According to the Maoist party sources, Bhattarai’s daughter Manushi Yami Bhattarai may be accommodated by the party and fielded from Constituency 7 in Kathmandu.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 12:16:21 am
Next Story

45 “unauthorised” structures removed in mega demolition drive on Bet Dwarka island

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement