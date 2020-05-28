Former Malaysian PM Mahathir and supporters removed from ruling party

Goldman Sachs bankers ‘cheated’ Malaysia over 1MDB, says PM Mahathir Mohamad Goldman Sachs bankers ‘cheated’ Malaysia over 1MDB, says PM Mahathir Mohamad

The former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz were removed from the ruling party on Thursday for apparently going against party constitution and insisting to sit with the opposition in the May 18 Parliament session instead of supporting the party led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, reported Reuters.

Mahathir, 94, had said he would seek to oust Muhyiddin from office for making a “backdoor arrangement” that brought back into power a graft-tainted party rejected by voters in an election in 2018.

In a letter circulated widely on social media, the party stated that Mahathir automatically ceased to be a member after he made a show of rejecting Muhyiddin’s leadership as prime minister and party president by sitting with the opposition when parliament met last week.

An aide to Muhyiddin confirmed the letters were authentic.

It’s official , former pm Dr Mahathir and his son Mukhriz have been axed from Bersatu for going against party constitution by insisting to sit with the opposition in the May 18 parliament session instead of supporting PN led by PM Muhyiddin, Bersatu President cum acting chairman pic.twitter.com/swRSNlmUPE — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 28, 2020

Muhyiddin, once a trusted lieutenant to Mahathir, unexpectedly emerged as prime minister in March after forging an alliance with the former ruling party, the United Malays National Organisation, to gain a parliamentary majority.

The opposition have accused him of stealing power by shifting alliances instead of earning it at the ballot box. Mahathir, who resigned from the premiership in February as his multi-ethnic ruling coalition collapsed, said he will seek a confidence vote in Muhyiddin’s leadership.

(With inputs from Reuters)

