Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam shot dead in Zintan

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been reportedly shot dead in Zintan.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 07:44 AM IST
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was widely regarded as one of the country’s most powerful and controversial figures after his father.Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was widely regarded as one of the country’s most powerful and controversial figures after his father (X@SaifFuture).
Make us preferred source on Google

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has reportedly been shot dead. As per British broadcaster BBC, the 53-year-old, once viewed as his father’s likely successor, was confirmed dead on Tuesday by the head of his political office, the Libyan News Agency reported.

His lawyer was quoted as saying by news agency AFP that “four armed men” carried out the attack at his residence in Zintan. However, details about those responsible remain unclear. His sister, however, told Libyan television that he died close to the Libya-Algeria border. Gaddafi’s political team has demanded an international probe into the killing.

ALSO READ | 40 years ago, January 10, 1986: USSR warns US on Libya

Saif al-Islam was among Libya’s most powerful leaders

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was widely regarded as one of the country’s most powerful and controversial figures after his father, who governed Libya from 1969 until he was overthrown and killed during the 2011 uprising.

Born in 1972, he was closely involved in Libya’s efforts to rebuild ties with Western nations in the early 2000s, a period that lasted until the fall of the Gaddafi administration.

Following the collapse of the regime, he was detained by a militia group in Zintan and remained in captivity for nearly six years. He was accused of being heavily involved in the violent crackdown on anti-government protests during the 2011 Libyan Civil War.

ALSO READ | Asim Munir meets Libya’s Field Marshal: Why different Pakistani regimes have wooed African country over the years

Story continues below this ad

Sentenced to Death in 2015

The International Criminal Court sought to prosecute him on charges of crimes against humanity related to the suppression of dissent during the uprising. In 2015, a Libyan court in Tripoli sentenced him to death in absentia over his alleged role in the government’s response to protests.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, in 2021, declared his intention to contest Libya’s presidential election, which was later postponed indefinitely.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
One ‘logical discrepancy’ category, two sets of data on notices served in Bengal SIR
One ‘logical discrepancy’ category, two sets of data on notices served in Bengal SIR
Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia who was much younger than him
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her break engagement
Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's D-Day collab remains iconic
'Tu hoga Oscar-winning actor par…': 'Frustrated' Rishi Kapoor would scold Irrfan Khan on D-Day sets
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price
Not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement