Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam shot dead in Zintan

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was widely regarded as one of the country’s most powerful and controversial figures after his father (X@SaifFuture).

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has reportedly been shot dead. As per British broadcaster BBC, the 53-year-old, once viewed as his father’s likely successor, was confirmed dead on Tuesday by the head of his political office, the Libyan News Agency reported.

His lawyer was quoted as saying by news agency AFP that “four armed men” carried out the attack at his residence in Zintan. However, details about those responsible remain unclear. His sister, however, told Libyan television that he died close to the Libya-Algeria border. Gaddafi’s political team has demanded an international probe into the killing.