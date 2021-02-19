Former king says Nepal needs monarchy

The past three months have witnessed the slogan “Raja aau, desh bachau” (King, come back and save the country) being heard in demonstrations across the country.

Twelve years after the monarchy was abolished in Nepal, its last representative, Gyanendra Shah, has said Nepal’s preservation is best guaranteed only by the joint efforts of the king and the people.

In an address to the people on the eve of 71st Democracy Day — marking the return of King Tribhuwan from long political asylum in Delhi, declaring that Nepal henceforth will be a democracy — former King Gyanendra Shah said that as Nepal came into existence with the joint efforts of the monarchy and the people, its existence would be best preserved by these “two institutions”.

Shah’s assertion comes at a time when infighting among political parties that had worked together to dethrone the monarchy is leading to political instability in the country. This has resulted in an upswing in the former king’s popularity.

