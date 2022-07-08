Shinzo Abe, former Japan PM, shows no vital signs after being shot at: report

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in Nara on Friday, reported local media house NHK. The 67-year-old ex-world leader is showing no vital signs after being rushed to hospital, said news agency AFP quoting Japanese media.

A suspect was detained at the scene and is being questioned, the report added.

The country’s chief cabinet secretary is expected to address the media at around 0400 GMT (9.30 am IST), reported Reuters.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” the agency said in an alert.

Shinzo Abe shot in the chest in Nara. Attacker caught. pic.twitter.com/WfkUDH9lfo — Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) July 8, 2022

Another Japanese media house Kyodo said the former world leader is unconscious and appears to be in cardio respiratory arrest.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am (8.30 am IST). Abe was making a campaign speech on a street ahead of Sunday’s election when he was apparently shot.

The sound of a gunshot was heard at the time. An NHK reporter on the scene said two consecutive bangs were heard during Abe’s speech. His security personnel were seen rushing to his aid, in videos and pictures captured.

Hailing from a political family, Abe made news as the longest-serving PM by consecutive days in office before he announced his decision to step down in 2020 after a chronic illness resurfaced. He shared a close relationship with India, visiting the country in 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2017.