Former Interpol chief admits guilt in China court hearing – state media

The court, in the northern city of Tianjin, will announce its verdict at a later date, the official People's Daily said.

Chinese state media said former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei admitted his guilt during a court hearing on Thursday after prosecutors accused him of taking 14.5 million yuan ($2.11 million) in bribes.

It is not clear who Meng’s lawyer is and it was not possible to reach him or a legal representative for comment. His wife, who has been granted asylum in France, has said the charges against him are politically motivated.

