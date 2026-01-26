skip to content
Former Indian-origin British minister Suella Braverman defects to Reform UK

Braverman is the third Conservative MP to have quit the Conservative Party and joined Farage’s Reform UK in little over a week.

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 26, 2026 08:41 PM IST First published on: Jan 26, 2026 at 08:41 PM IST
suella bravermanFormer British home secretary Suella Braverman speaks during a Reform UK press conference in Westminster, central London. (AP)

Former Home Secretary in the UK government, Indian-origin Suella Braverman has announced her resignation from the Conservative party to join British leader Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

Braverman is the third Conservative MP to have quit the Conservative Party and joined Farage’s Reform UK in little over a week. The surprise announcement was made at a rally for party activists in Londin by Farage, BBC reported.

Braverman, while addressing the Reform UK supporters, said that she has also resigned from her Tory membership of 30 years, adding, “I feel like I’ve come home.” Braverman has been a member of parliament since 2015 and was attorney general under former UK PM Boris Johnson.

Braverman is the third sitting Conservative MP to join Reform in January after Robert Jenrick and Andrew Rosindell. The former home secretary is also the fourth Tory leader to have quit the party since the 2024 election.

suella braverman
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and former home secretary Suella Braverman speaking during a Reform UK press conference in London after announcing Braverman has defected to the party. (AP)

Braverman, who served as home secretary under former UK Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, said, “Today I am announcing that I resign the Conservative whip. I have resigned the Conservative whip and my party membership of 30 years because I believe with my heart and soul that a better future is possible for us.”

Braverman said she understands that her defection to the Reform UK party would be difficult news for some in her constituency and that she has not “taken this decision lightly.”

The ex-home secretary said, “Britain is indeed broken. She is suffering. She is not well. Immigration is out of control. Our public services are on their knees. People don’t feel safe. Our youngsters are leaving the country for better futures elsewhere.”

She added, “We can’t even defend ourselves, and our nation stands weak and humiliated on the world stage. So we stand at a crossroads. We can either continue down this route of managed decline to weakness and surrender,” The Guardian reported.

