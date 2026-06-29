Former Alaska mayor charged with sexually abusing teenage girls. He was once ‘Parent of the year’

A former mayor of Alaska, who has been a basketball coach for high school girls and won a parent of the year award, has been charged with 47 counts of criminal charges after complaints of sexually abusing teenage girls, authorities said.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation launched a probe against Ulric Jeffery Ulroan, 48, in January after receiving a tip-off that he allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old girl in Chevak between 2009 and 2010, according to authorities.
Crime trail spread across more than a decade
During the investigation, several other teenage girls came forward and alleged that Ulroan “sexually assaulted and/or abused them” between 2009 and 2025 in Chevak, Anchorage, Mountain Village, and Nome, officials said in a press release on Friday.
After completing the probe, a grand jury in Alaska returned with an indictment charging Ulroan with 47 criminal counts, which includes sexual assault in first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, indecent exposure in the second degree, and furnishing alcohol to a person under 21, the press release stated.
Additional victims likely
Ulroan was arrested by officials last week and later remanded to custody at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center. He was eligible for bail that was set at $250,000, Alaska news outlet KNOM reported.
According to Alaska Bureau of Investigation, the state troopers believe “there could be additional victims” who have not been identified or have not yet come forward.
Apart from teaching basketball to high school girls, Ulroan was a certified foster parent from 2005 to 2023. At the time of his arrest, he was living in Nome, which is about 320 kms from Chevak by airplane, The Guardian reported. It added that Ulroan also served as a pilot in Nome for the regional flight provider Bering Air.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More