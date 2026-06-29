Former Alaska mayor charged with sexually abusing teenage girls. He was once ‘Parent of the year’

During the investigation, several other teenage girls came forward and alleged that Ulroan "sexually assaulted and/or abused them". (AP/ Representational photo)

A former mayor of Alaska, who has been a basketball coach for high school girls and won a parent of the year award, has been charged with 47 counts of criminal charges after complaints of sexually abusing teenage girls, authorities said.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation launched a probe against Ulric Jeffery Ulroan, 48, in January after receiving a tip-off that he allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old girl in Chevak between 2009 and 2010, according to authorities.

Crime trail spread across more than a decade

During the investigation, several other teenage girls came forward and alleged that Ulroan “sexually assaulted and/or abused them” between 2009 and 2025 in Chevak, Anchorage, Mountain Village, and Nome, officials said in a press release on Friday.