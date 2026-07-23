Forget drones: How Spain is turning to donkeys to fight wildfires

This summer has seen wildfires tear across southern Europe earlier than usual, with more than 240,000 acres already destroyed in Spain. While satellites, drones and AI are increasingly used to prevent fires, a nonprofit in southern Catalonia is relying on a much older solution: rescued donkeys.
Tivissa Donkey Firefighters rehabilitates abandoned and mistreated donkeys and uses them to graze highly flammable grasses, creating natural firebreaks across the dry Mediterranean landscape. Founder Joan Cedó Sans launched the project in 2020 after seeing how effectively donkeys cleared undergrowth around his land following fires near his property in 2013. The herd has since grown to 62 donkeys grazing across private and public land.
Cedó said the initiative benefits both the landscape and the animals, giving rescued donkeys veterinary care, a herd to belong to and a “dignified life.” Among them are Roberto, a former racing donkey rescued from slaughter, and Paloma, which arrived severely overweight after being fed cookies and sugar cubes, CNN reported.
Researchers say donkeys naturally graze the dry grasses that become “fine fuel” – vegetation that ignites easily and helps fires spread. Their weight also helps break up layers of dry vegetation by trampling the ground.
Dr. Jordi Bartolomé Filella of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona said combining different herbivores can help clear different layers of undergrowth, CNN reported. While grazing cannot prevent every wildfire, it can reduce fire intensity and make blazes easier to extinguish.
The donkeys also work alongside firefighters by maintaining firebreaks created during training exercises, keeping them clear for future use.
Reviving an ancient idea
The project is part of a wider revival of traditional grazing to reduce wildfire risk. Similar initiatives across Spain use wild horses, sheep and goats to clear fire-prone areas.
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Experts say such efforts could expand with greater government support, but for now Tivissa Donkey Firefighters relies on donations and partnerships to care for its herd. Cedó said the initiative is simply restoring the value of traditional rural practices that depended on animals.
(This article was curated by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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