Forget drones: How Spain is turning to donkeys to fight wildfires

Rescued donkeys are being used to clear flammable vegetation as part of wildfire prevention efforts in southern Spain. (AP/ Representational)

This summer has seen wildfires tear across southern Europe earlier than usual, with more than 240,000 acres already destroyed in Spain. While satellites, drones and AI are increasingly used to prevent fires, a nonprofit in southern Catalonia is relying on a much older solution: rescued donkeys.

Tivissa Donkey Firefighters rehabilitates abandoned and mistreated donkeys and uses them to graze highly flammable grasses, creating natural firebreaks across the dry Mediterranean landscape. Founder Joan Cedó Sans launched the project in 2020 after seeing how effectively donkeys cleared undergrowth around his land following fires near his property in 2013. The herd has since grown to 62 donkeys grazing across private and public land.