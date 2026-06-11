Vinod Khosla, Sundar Pichai on Forbes’ list of 250 successful immigrants in US: Here’s the full list

The list comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration is cracking down on immigrants in the US through mass deportations, tighter Green Card rules, and widespread immigration enforcement operations, among other measures.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 12:50 PM IST
vinod khosla and sundar pichaiBillionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla (left) and CEO of Google Sundar Pichai (right). (Photos: X/@JensHonack and File)
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Marking the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, Forbes on Wednesday released a list of the country’s 250 successful living immigrants, featuring billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, renowned entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among other Indians.

The top five ranks on the list were occupied by Austria-born billionaire, real estate mogul, movie star and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (#1), Russia-born tech giant Elon Musk (#2), Russia-born Google cofounder Sergey Brin (#3), Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang from Taiwan (#4), and Australian media mogul and owner of Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and Fox News, Rupert Murdoch (#5).

The Forbes’ list features prominent figures from across the fields of technology, media, science, politics, economics, arts and culture, including Nobel Prize winners, who all have contributed significantly to the American economy and society.

Also Read | Trump’s Green Card move triggered backlash from firms reliant on H-1B workers: Report

The list comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration is cracking down on immigrants in the US through mass deportations, tighter Green Card rules, and widespread immigration enforcement operations, among other measures. Just on Wednesday, the US House of Republicans also approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement package that would fund border and deportation agencies through Trump’s term.

Here are the top Indian-origin immigrants who made it to the Forbes list:

Rank Indian immigrants Designation
#14 Vinod Khosla Cofounder of Sun Microsystems
#27 Naval Ravikant Cofounder of investment platform AngelList, made early bets on Uber, Twitter and delivery service Postmates, acquired by Uber in 2020
#31 Hemant Taneja Founder of General Catalyst, and investor, Stripe, Snap and defense firm Andruil
#44 Sanjay Mehrotra CEO of Micron, and founder of memory chip giant Sandisk
#55 Sundar Pichai Google CEO since 2015
#59 Abhijit Banerjee Cofounder of Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), and Nobel Prize winner in Economics (2019)
#64 Padma Lakshmi Top Chef host
#89 Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft, spearheaded acquisitions of Activision Blizzard and LinkedIn
#91 Neerja Sethi Pledged to give away $1.3 billion of $2.8 billion combined fortune in 2025, along with her husband
#93 Jay Chaudhry Founder of cloud security firm ZScaler, and four other companies — all acquired
#98 Romesh T. Wadhwani Founder of Aspect Development, chairman and founder of enterprise AI company Symphony AI
#103 Kavitark Ram Shriram Founding investor in Google, with early bets on Stripe, Notion
#127 Jyoti Bansal Founder of software company AppDynamics, sold to Cisco in 2017. Founder of AI company, Harness
#142 Neha Narkhede Cofounder of data streaming platform Confluent, acquired by IBM in March 2026
#145 David Paul Founder of medtech company Globus Medical
#147 Jitendra Mohan Cofounder and CEO of semiconductor company Astera Labs
#155 Nikesh Arora CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since 2018
#156 Shyam Sankar Chief technology officer of defense technology company Palantir, chairman of biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks
#198 Raj Sardana Founder of IT services firm Innova Solutions
#207 Aman Narang Cofounder of Toast, an app that serves as the cashier for close to 100,000 restaurant locations
#219 Arvind Krishna CEO of IBM
#221 Shantanu Narayen CEO of Adobe, founder of digital photo-sharing pioneer Pictra
#223 K.R. Sridhar Leader of a team at NASA developing oxygen-generation technology, and founder of clean energy technology company Bloom Energy
#224 Premal Shah Cofounder of non-profit organization Kiva, supporting small businesses in emerging economies
#230 Rakesh Gangwal Former CEO for US Airways Group, and cofounder of IndiGo, India’s largest airline
#231 Rajiv Jain Founder and chairman of investment management firm GQG partners
#248 Indra Nooyi Former CEO and chair of PepsiCo, presently, a board member of Amazon

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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