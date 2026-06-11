Vinod Khosla, Sundar Pichai on Forbes’ list of 250 successful immigrants in US: Here’s the full list

Marking the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, Forbes on Wednesday released a list of the country’s 250 successful living immigrants, featuring billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, renowned entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, among other Indians.

The top five ranks on the list were occupied by Austria-born billionaire, real estate mogul, movie star and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger (#1), Russia-born tech giant Elon Musk (#2), Russia-born Google cofounder Sergey Brin (#3), Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang from Taiwan (#4), and Australian media mogul and owner of Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and Fox News, Rupert Murdoch (#5).

The Forbes’ list features prominent figures from across the fields of technology, media, science, politics, economics, arts and culture, including Nobel Prize winners, who all have contributed significantly to the American economy and society.